Frigid temps are making a comeback

Tuesday: Starting off cloudy and some sun starting to break through in the afternoon.  High of 26.

Wednesday: A bitter cold morning to start the day and only warming up to 18 degrees.  Partly cloudy.

Thursday:  Partly cloudy with clouds building in through the day.  High of 31.  Snow will likely start overnight.

Friday:  Snow starting the night before and lasting through the day. High of 31.

Saturday:  Sunshine breaking through the clouds, high of 21.

Sunday:  Starting off cold and warming up to 27 for the high temp.  Mostly cloudy.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 34.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

