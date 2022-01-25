Frigid temps are making a comeback

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off cloudy and some sun starting to break through in the afternoon. High of 26.

Wednesday: A bitter cold morning to start the day and only warming up to 18 degrees. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with clouds building in through the day. High of 31. Snow will likely start overnight.

Friday: Snow starting the night before and lasting through the day. High of 31.

Saturday: Sunshine breaking through the clouds, high of 21.

Sunday: Starting off cold and warming up to 27 for the high temp. Mostly cloudy.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 34.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler