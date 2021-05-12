Frost Advisory 2 to 8 AM Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost, Lows 35-39.
THURSDAY: Early morning frost then mostly sunny, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY Sun/cloud mix and continued cool, Highs 64-68.
SATURDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 70-74.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker