Frost Advisory 2 to 8 AM Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost, Lows 35-39.

THURSDAY: Early morning frost then mostly sunny, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY Sun/cloud mix and continued cool, Highs 64-68.

SATURDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 68-70.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds then a few showers, Highs 70-74.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

