Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas of Southeastern Ohio for the overnight hours.

A map showing the frost weather headline.

The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 10 a.m The counties that are under the advisory include: Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, and Noble county.

Clouds will clear out west to east and allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s, with the possibility for frost development across our Ohio counties.

Overnight temperatures for Saturday morning.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.