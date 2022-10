Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Frost Advisory has been issued for Southeastern Ohio, The Northern Panhandle, and Southwestern Pennsylvania through Sunday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Frost Advisory until 9 AM Sunday morning.

The advisory goes into effect at midnight and runs until 9 AM Sunday morning.

Clear skies and calm winds could allow temperatures to dip down into the mid 30s through Sunday morning.

Morning temperatures for Sunday.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.