Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh, PA has issued a Frost Advisory for our area.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid to low 30s tomorrow morning, meaning frost is possible.

The Frost Advisory goes into effect from 2 AM to 9 AM tomorrow morning.

Frost could damage sensitive vegetation if left outdoors and not covered.

Take precautionary steps to bring potted plants inside and cover other trees/flowers that you may have outdoors.