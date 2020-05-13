Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Frost Advisory until 9 a.m.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and a bit warmer, Highs 61-64.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, mostly dry and calm, Lows near 45.
THURSDAY: Warmer with clouds, showers and PM thunderstorms, Highs 71-74.
FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/t-storms, warm, Highs 74-76.
SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms continue, very warm, Highs 77-80.
MONDAY: Morning showers taper off then partly sunny, Highs 69-72.
TUESDAY: Turning mostly sunny and dry again, Highs 70-73.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

