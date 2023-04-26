WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Frost Advisory “light blue” & a Freeze warning “dark blue” for Thursday morning, valid from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Warning & Advisory outlined Counties

Outlined Counties

The following counties are outlined in a Frost Advisory, where temperatures are likely to dip into the mid 30’s overnight tonight with ground surface temperatures likely to hit the freezing level:

Monroe, Noble, Guernsey and Belmont in Ohio

Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler in West Virginia.

Northern counties, such as Harrison, and Jefferson in Ohio, and Hancock County in northern West Virginia are under a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely be below freezing for multiple hours.

Low Temperatures Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning

Temperatures throughout the valley will be in the mid to lower 30’s Wednesday night into Thursday morning as cold air from the north rushes through and clear skies make way for frost.

