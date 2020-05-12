Frosty, but sunny start to Tuesday

Freeze Warning until 8 a.m.

TODAY: Turning sunny and nicer, still cool and breezy, Highs 54-57.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of frost, Lows near 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.

THURSDAY: Warmer with clouds and few showers, stray t-storm, Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/t-storm, very warm, Highs 77-80.

SUNDAY: Showers and storms continue, very warm, Highs 78-81.

MONDAY: Morning showers taper off then partly sunny, Highs 74-76

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman