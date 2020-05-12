Frosty, but sunny start to Tuesday

Freeze Warning until 8 a.m.
TODAY: Turning sunny and nicer, still cool and breezy, Highs 54-57.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of frost, Lows near 35.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.
THURSDAY: Warmer with clouds and few showers, stray t-storm, Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/t-storm, very warm, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Showers and storms continue, very warm, Highs 78-81.
MONDAY: Morning showers taper off then partly sunny, Highs 74-76
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman