Frosty cold Friday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost, Lows 32-36.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 60-64.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 65-69.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms, Highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker