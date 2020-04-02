Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Frosty cold Friday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy frost, Lows 32-36.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and pleasant, Highs 60-64.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 61-65.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 65-69.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms, Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

