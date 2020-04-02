Frosty cold Friday morning

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with light showers around, becoming breezy, Highs 50-53.TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, but with colder breezes, Lows 33-36.THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny, dry and nicer, Highs 54-57.FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warming up, Highs 59-62.SATURDAY: Beautiful day with sunshine, dry and warm, Highs 64-66.SUNDAY: Few more clouds, late afternoon shower, Highs 65-67.MONDAY: Continuing to warm, few rain showers around, Highs 66-69.TUESDAY: Much warmer with showers/iso'd thunderstorm, Highs near 70.