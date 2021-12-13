Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight with the Ohio Valley possibly catching a show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are many meteor showers that take place throughout the year, but none are as notable as the Geminid Meteor shower.

This display is always a favorite for star gazers and astronomy buffs since there are upwards of 100 meteors that could be seen every hour!

The peak activity is expected for 4:00 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning for the Ohio Valley.

The forecast for the area Tuesday into early Wednesday morning calls for mainly clear skies, but a few upper level cirrus clouds could obstruct some of the viewing. If you can catch a break, you may be able to catch an out-of-this-world show.



If you are able to catch any picture, please send them to weather@wtrf.com for our Loving Living Local photo of the day!