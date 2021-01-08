Glimmers of sun will mix with mostly cloudy skies again

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: What has been a broken record forecast in terms of every day being about the same continue for one final day. The clouds will dominate the area as low level clouds will not have any wind or weather feature to clear them out of the area until later tonight. We will see the trend of cloudy and grey end as we head into the weekend though! Temperatures will once again top off in the mid to upper 30s. There could be some glimmers of sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north around 5mph today. Clouds will be breaking apart some as we head into the overnight hours, aiding in our low temperature into Saturday morning to be in the mid to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, a change! We will see mostly sunny skies, allowing us to see that fabled sunshine we have gone almost a week without seeing it. Make sure you get outdoors and recharge that Vitamin-D. Temperatures top off in the mid 30s. Get out and enjoy the sun since we have been stuck dealing with the cloudy skies! We will remain dry for all of the weekend and most of the next work week.

SUNDAY: There is a chance we welcome back the bright yellow orb in the sky with broken cloud coverage with sunshine for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures do not change, topping off in the upper 30s and could flirt with 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we swing into the next work week. We will see the trend of 30s for high temperatures continue on as well.

TUESDAY: Cooler and seasonable air sticks around into the next work week but not too many of us are thinking about that right now. Cloudy skies are expected with temps in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonable as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the mid to upper 30s once again. The wintry grey color known for the Northeast will stick around as well.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the low 40s and we could see some weather activity late Thursday into Friday.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey