Tonight: Continues to be a gloomy weekend. We saw rain showers on and off during the day yesterday , and we have also seen thunderstorms throughout the day today. Thunder showers likely to continue throughout the even tonight and will linger around into the day tomorrow.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms continue as we begin the work week tomorrow. Temperatures remaining slightly below normal in the upper 70’s

Tuesday: Clearing out for your day on Tuesday, but we are going to start to see things warm up and feel very sticky and uncomfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Continuing to warm up as we move on into the middle of the week. Highs in the lower 90’s under partly cloudy skies for your day on Wednesday.

Thursday: Temperatures dropping back down to normal on Thursday. Highs in the mid 80’s under partly cloudy skies. A couple spotty showers and thunder storms are possible but most areas will remain dry.

Friday: Beautiful looking day to end the week and begin the weekend. Highs back into the upper 80’s for your Friday with sunny skies.

Saturday: Mix of clouds and sun for your day on Saturday and remaining hot. Highs in the upper 80’s under partly cloudy skies. Some areas could even see highs push into the lower 90’s

Sunday: Chance of rain returns for the end of the weekend. Highs

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick