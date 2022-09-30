Friday: Mostly Cloudy for your Feel Good Friday. Temperatures remain below average right around 60 degrees, with low humidity.

Saturday: Rain begins the weekend as well as October. Expect to see showers on and off throughout the day. Otherwise, overcast skies with high temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy again for your Sunday. We will continue to see showers on and off throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

Monday: Sunshine begins a new week and will last the next couple of days. Mostly Sunny for your Monday, with high temperatures in the low 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny for your Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Sunshine continues for the middle of the week. Mostly Sunny for your Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Very pleasant for your Thursday with some slight cloud cover. Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick