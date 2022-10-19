Well we saw our first snowflakes of the season yesterday! It wasn’t all snow though, it was mostly on and off drizzle with a couple snowflakes mixed in here and there. That pattern will continue for our day today.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the continued on and off drizzle. Most areas will be sitting in the upper 30’s throughout the day before maxing out in the lower 40’s. We will see a couple spotty rain showers and a couple snowflakes mixed in.

Thursday: Skies trying to clear out and temperatures will begin to warm up. A freeze warming is in effect for tomorrow morning, so expect widespread frost for the morning hours. Otherwise partly cloudy throughout the day with our high temperatures sitting right around 50 degrees. Most areas will sit in the upper 40’s, but we could see a couple spots sitting in the lower 50’s.

Friday: Skies continue to clear and we see things continuing to warm up for our Fell Good Friday. Partly Cloudy skies start the day and we see skies trying to clear throughout the day. Expect to see our high temperatures sitting right around 60 degrees.

Saturday: The weekend looks to start beautiful with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Mostly Sunny skies for your Saturday with high temperatures sitting in the upper 60’s.

Sunday: Sunshine and even warmer temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures sitting in the lower 70’s.

Monday: A new week, but we keep the beautiful weather. Mostly sunny for your day on Monday, with our high temperatures remaining in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Keeping things very pleasant, just a few more clouds than the previous few days. Partly cloudy for your Tuesday with high temperatures sitting in the lower 70’s and upper 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick