We began the week with chilly and gloomy weather, and as we begin our Tuesday expect to see much of the same.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy for our day today with our high temperatures in the mid 50’s. We will see some slight clear start dinner and lasting through the evening, out ahead of a cold front that will be rolling through tomorrow.

Wednesday: Showers look to roll through tomorrow morning. We’ll see our high temperatures in the mid 50’s early tomorrow morning around 7am when we normally see our daily low temperatures. We’ll see the cold front move through dropping our temperatures as well as bringing us some showers and the chance for some thunderstorms. Rain looks to start between 2am and 3am with multiple rounds of scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. This activity will last till about 11am, then we will actually see our skies possibly clearing out.

Thursday: Sunshine but very chilly to begin December. Mostly sunny skies are expect with our high temperatures in the upper 30’s, thanks to Wednesdays cold front.

Friday: We will continue the sunshine for our Feel Good Friday. Sunshine is expect for much of the day with some cloud cover starting to roll in starting sunset and lasting through the evening. High temperatures will warm up a bit, sitting around 50 degrees.

Saturday: Gloomy weather returns as we begin the weekend. Chance for scattered showers for our day on Saturday. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with our high temperatures in the 50’s.

Sunday: Gloomy weather continues for our Sunday but not as wet as the day prior. Mostly Cloudy skies for the end of the end of the weekend. We will see some showers starting to roll back in for the late evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Monday: More showers across the Ohio Valley for a new week. Cloudy skies with scattered showers and high temperatures around 50 degrees.

-StormTracker 7 meteorologist Adam Feick