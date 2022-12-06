Following sunshine and warming temperatures into the 50’s yesterday, we keep the 50’s but gloomy and wet weather settles in throughout the next 7-10 days.

Tuesday: Light scattered showers throughout the day today, but mainly for the late morning through the evening. Otherwise expect cloudy skies with drizzle and our high temperatures later on this evening in the mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Showers continue across the Ohio Valley for the middle of the week. The good news here is the showers will be just for the morning. Most of that activity will be 1am-6am, with a couple heavy downpours possible. Otherwise we’ll see a cold front moving on through, leaving us with clouds, drizzle, and dropping temperatures throughout the day tomorrow.

Thursday: While the rain moves out for your Thursday, clouds will unfortunately hang around. Expect to see cloudy skies with our high temperatures sitting in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Wet weather returns for your Feel Good Friday. Like showers throughout the day with breezy conditions. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.

Saturday: Not as wet but still gloomy as we begin the weekend. Mostly Cloudy skies for our day on Saturday. Some drizzle is possible as well as our high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Sunday: Gloomy looking weather continues for the second half of the weekend. Mostly Cloudy skies and possible drizzle yet again for our Sunday. Expect high temperatures to remain in the mid 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies yet again for our Monday, but at least free of rain and drizzle. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick