7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: For the most part, it was rather sun-filled dry and quiet for the morning and early afternoon hours today. Broad high pressure was overhead with temps only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. After a mild start, we returned to daytime highs in the mid-70s. Broken clouds became a bit more filled as we got deeper into the evening hours. Winds were rather calm, blowing from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Our next weather system is starting to advance toward the region from the west, bringing a return of rain showers through the morning hours tomorrow. Tonight, we will remain cloudy with rain showers likely for the morning commute. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of seasonal temperatures, as well as scattered rain showers for the morning and early afternoon hours. Rain will not be widespread with totals amounting to a quarter inch. Locally higher amounts are possible. Temperatures will drop but be back within the seasonable range as we max out in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times, nothing problematic.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the second half of the week. Daytime highs will range in the lower 60s to upper 50s. It will be a nice October day for any trick or treating adventures! Overnight lows will likely dip below 40 degrees for the morning hours on Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and near seasonable temperatures! We will stay with temps in the low 60s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights, as it will get cooler once sunset takes place.

SATURDAY: We will see an increasing cloud deck with dry weather for the first half of the weekend. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the late afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY: A return of rain showers for the new week. Temperature wise, likely ranging in the mid to low 60s again.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a lingering shower or two early in the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey