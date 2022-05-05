(7 Day Forecast)

Cinco de Mayo: Mostly cloudy through the day with a high of 68 degrees. Winds should remain relatively calm as well.

Friday: Showers starting around midnight and continuing through the day. There will be some thunderstorms popping into the forecast starting in the afternoon. We are at a 1/5 risk for severe weather in our area with the main concerns being gusty winds and possible flooding due to rainfall totals near 1.5″ between Friday and Saturday. We were at a 2/5 risk the other day to put this into perspective and it should not be like the other day. High of 67.

Saturday: Showers staying in the forecast through the day. Some flooding is still possible as the rain continues. High of 60.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy, high of 67.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 74.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 82.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler