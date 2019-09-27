Gorgeous Friday ahead!

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Sunshine through the day with few clouds, still nice, Highs 80-82.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy, Lows around 65.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, scattered showers/storms, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds with a shower or two possible, Highs 83-85.
MONDAY: Slightly more humid with sun/cloud mix, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Still plenty of heat and humidity, partly sunny, Highs 86-89.
WEDNESDAY Partly sunny and still dry and warm, Highs 83-86.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 78-80.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman