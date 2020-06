7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, perfect, Highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Fairly cloudy with showers mainly in the morning, Highs 76-78.

WEDNESDAY: Warming back up, chance showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-84.

THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely, cloudy, Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms may linger, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, should be dry, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler