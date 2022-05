(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny with a high of 70 degrees. It will be a little breezy today as well.

Tuesday: Sunny, high of 76.

Wednesday: Sunny, high of 78.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 81.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 81.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 80.

Sunday: Rain showers, high of 79.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler