(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: High of 60 and mostly cloudy. Stray sprinkle possible in the late morning and afternoon.

Friday: High of 69, sunny.

Saturday: High of 70 with variable clouds. A few PM showers are to be expected.

Sunday: High of 70, mostly sunny.

Monday: High of 73, mostly clear.

Tuesday: High of 76, partly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 74, times with clouds and sunshine.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler