Grab the umbrellas and the rain boots this Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Well…. hopefully you were able to enjoy the nice weather that we had this weekend because we are not going to be starting the work-week with the best weather. Grab the umbrellas, raincoats, and boots for your Monday endeavors. It will feel all the Monday blues, with overcast and gray skies and rain showers are expected for a majority of the day. There is a slow moving cold front that will stall out at the OH/PA border, bringing us overcast skies and rain to the Ohio Valley. We could see upwards of an inch in some areas by the time rain wraps up tomorrow morning. We will not be warming up much thanks to the overcast skies. Expected highs today around 57-59. Winds will not be a factor.

TUESDAY: Rain looks to wrap up by mid morning on Tuesday but a stray shower is possible into the afternoon. We will warm up slightly with highs around 63-65. We will stick with the gray and overcast skies for another day, but we will be rewarded with some warmth in the Ohio Valley into the ladder half of the work week.

WEDNESDAY: It is 2020 so expect the unexpected, even in weather. The upper levels of the atmosphere align themselves to bring in warmer air from the Southeast and warm up the temperatures quite a bit. Expected highs around 75-77, which is close to 10 degrees above average. We will have partly cloudy skies in the region and it will be a good day to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth.

THURSDAY: We will continue with the warm trend. Mostly sunny skies and warmer than usual temperatures are expected. Highs will be around 73-75.

FRIDAY: Clouds will thicken as we get close to the weekend, but we will stay with the warming trend. Expected high temperatures will be around 74-76. We will stay try for Friday.

SATURDAY: Seasonable weather finally returns. Expected high temperatures will be around 63-65 and it will be a welcome sight to many who enjoy the Fall-like temperatures. We will be stuck under mostly cloudy skies and there could be a few morning showers for the area.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable. Highs around 61-63.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey