Grab the winter coat! Baby, it’s cold outside

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off partly cloudy and then clearing to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon . High of 44 with calm winds.

Wednesday: Starting off cloudy and then clearing in the afternoon. Much cooler with a high of 35.

Thursday: Partly sunny, high of 42.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the second half of the day and breezy. High of 50.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning. Still breezy with a high of 52.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Monday: Mix of sunshine and clouds, with a chance of showers. High of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler