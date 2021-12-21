Grab the winter coat! Baby, it’s cold outside

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday:  Starting off partly cloudy and then clearing to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon . High of 44 with calm winds.

Wednesday: Starting off cloudy and then clearing in the afternoon.  Much cooler with a high of 35.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, high of 42.

Christmas Eve:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the second half of the day and breezy.  High of 50.

Christmas Day:  Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning.  Still breezy with a high of 52.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 46.

Monday: Mix of sunshine and clouds, with a chance of showers.  High of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

