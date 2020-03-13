Gradual clearing, but windy all day Friday

7-Day Forecast
TODAY: Gradual clearing through the afternoon, windy all day, Highs 53-55.
SATURDAY: Clouds increase, chance for PM rain then mix with snow after midnight, Highs 46-48.
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, Highs 47-49.
MONDAY: Staying dry with sunshine, Highs 52-54.
TUESDAY: Showers, especially in the afternoon, very mild, Highs 56-58.
WEDNESDAY: Remaining dry, accompanied by some sun, Highs 57-60.
THURSDAY: Warmer, mostly cloudy, rain showers, Highs 63-65.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler