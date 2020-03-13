Gradual clearing, but windy all day Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few peeks of sun early, warming up, rain by late evening, Highs 62-65. TONIGHT: Several rain showers, few heavy, winds return, Lows 45-48. FRIDAY: Morning rain ending then partly sunny and dry, Highs 52-55. SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, rain south in evening, Highs 45-48. SUNDAY: Seasonal feel/cool with some sunshine, Highs 46-49. MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix, slightly warmer, Highs 53-56. TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, mild, Highs 56-59. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny again and warmer, Highs near 60.