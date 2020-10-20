Gray skies for the Valley once again

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Another gray and leaden day is expected for the Ohio Valley. We will stick with the gray and overcast skies for another day, but we will be rewarded with some warmth into the ladder half of the work week. There is a chance for some patchy fog in the Ohio Valley in the morning hours because the winds will once again not be a factor today. We will also keep the threat for rain showers in the area, but mainly in the A.M. The showers look to wrap up by mid morning today, but a stray shower is possible into the afternoon. We will warm up slightly with highs around 63-65. It will be a day that will make you want to stay inside and watch tv on the couch with a fuzzy blanket… maybe even nap.

WEDNESDAY: It is 2020 so expect the unexpected, even in weather. The upper levels of the atmosphere align themselves to bring in warmer air from the Southeast and warm up our temperatures quite a bit. Expected highs around 75-77, which is close to 10 degrees above average. We will have partly cloudy skies in the region and it will be a good day to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth. It may even feel more like summer. It could feel slightly muggy to some, I know 2020.

THURSDAY: We will continue with the warm trend in the area with highs around 70-72. Mostly sunny skies and a nice day is expected.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will start the day, but as we transition into the afternoon and evening is when the clouds will thicken. We will keep with the warmer air mass in place with expected high temperatures around 74-76. A low pressure system is expected to make an appearance late Friday night giving us a chance of seeing some rain showers. The rain looks to stick around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Seasonable weather finally returns. Expected high temperatures will be around 61-63 and it will be a welcome sight to many who enjoy the Fall-like temperatures. We will be stuck under mostly cloudy skies with rain showers expected off and on. The low pressure system looks to be in our hair for a majority of the weekend as of now.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures with highs around 60-62. There is a chance for rain showers.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps the threat for rain showers and slightly warmer than usual temperatures. Highs around 65-67.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey