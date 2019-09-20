Great finish to a dry week

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly sunny with few patchy clouds, slightly warmer, Highs 81-84.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, stray shower possible, Lows 60-62.
SATURDAY: Even warmer with several more clouds, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Sun early, very warm, a shower by late evening, Highs 85-87.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers through the day, Highs 77-80.
TUESDAY: Drying out again with sunshine, seasonable, Highs 75-78.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-78.
THURSDAY: Few morning showers then partly sunny, Highs 77-79.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman