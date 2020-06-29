Great weather for bailing hay

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some patchy fog, Lows 61-65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued warm, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 88-90.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds mix, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.
SUNDAY: Brighter skies with higher heat and humidity, Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 85-89.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker