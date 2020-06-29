Great weather for bailing hay

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog, partly sunny, should remain dry, Highs around 85.TUESDAY: Patchy AM fog, partly cloudy, humid, Highs around 85-87.WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog, sun and cloud mixture, warming up, Highs 86-88.THURSDAY: AM fog, some clouds and sun, hot, Highs 87-89.FRIDAY: Some sunshine, Highs 85-87.INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot, Highs around 87-89.SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 86-88.