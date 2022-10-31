7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Doom and gloom with a few tricks from Mother Nature this Halloween Monday. Rounds of light rain were present across the Ohio Valley skies this morning with scattered to isolated showers again this afternoon and evening. Rain has not been widespread, just hit or miss in coverage. The overcast skies helped set the tone for the holiday, providing a spook in the air! As you head out the door for trick or treating, bring an umbrella or poncho. This will ward off any evil rain drops that try to infiltrate the costume (or keeping you dry haha). Temperature wise, warmer than average and that will be the trend over the next few days. We maxed out temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds were rather calm as well. Tonight, scattered rain showers will be present into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Happy November Ohio Valley! Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a lingering shower or two early in the morning. We will stay grey and cloudy for most of the day with a slight break in coverage as we approach dinnertime tomorrow. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s. Winds will not be a factor. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will likely see a return of fog development due to calm winds. This will likely influence the morning commute on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will gradually start to clear out with high pressure back in the forecast. By the afternoon, we will call sky coverage partly cloudy. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s as well.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for now. Temperature wise we will max out near 70 degrees. How about that for early November weather! This will be a great opportunity to wash the car or get outdoors before Mother Nature pulls the plug on the nice warm air.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for the next rendition of football Friday’s, this time in November. A few more clouds are possible for the afternoon and evening timeframe. Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s as well. Great football weather!

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy for our Saturday, but we will also be on the dry side of things. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, in the lower 70s. There is a chance for some spotty showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for spotty showers in the morning and afternoon. Winds will also be a bit breezy. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to low 70s for daytime highs. Talk about a warmup!

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Temperatures will remain warmer than average, maxing out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey