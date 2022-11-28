7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies across the board for the beginning of the work-week. Intermittent pockets of light drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon. Remnant rain showers were not anything widespread. Morning temperatures were in the 40s today with not much improvement since then. Daytime highs were back in the mid-40s this afternoon. We did not see any form of sunshine due to considerable cloudiness. Brief high pressure will gradually move in, but not clear out cloud coverage from our area anytime soon. Tonight, clouds will stay overhead with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Winds will blow from the south around 5 mph. There could be a few instances of valley fog for the morning commute tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with no threat for daytime precipitation. The setup does start to change the further we head into the evening hours. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid 50s for daytime highs with winds blowing from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Our next weather system will start to move in as we approach midnight. A strong center of low pressure that is currently in the Rocky Mountain Region will strengthen as it approaches the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. The strengthening low will draw added moisture from The Gulf of Mexico and influence our region with a return of rain showers and possible thunderstorms around midnight of Wednesday. The initial wave of rain could also have breezy winds embedded with any thunderstorms. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with rising temperatures after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: The development of the center of low pressure and surface cold front will bring rain activity and breezy winds back into the forecast through the morning and afternoon hours of Wednesday. A cooling trend after the frontal passage will shift winds to the northwest and plummet temperatures through the afternoon/evening hours of Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach the mid-50s before dropping. Winds will blow from the southwest then change to due west with gusts of 40 mph possible within thunderstorm development.

THURSDAY: The first day of December will feature patchy clouds and sun, along with a return of some colder air. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds could also be a bit breezy for the morning hours then calming into the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the region. Temperatures will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next weather system will move into the region through the afternoon hours of Saturday.

SATURDAY: An upper-level disturbance will likely bring rain showers scattered across the board for the day on Saturday. Sky coverage will be cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid to low 50s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 40s. A stray shower or two is possible, but not anything widespread.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the lower 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey