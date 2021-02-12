Grey and cloudy with a slight chance of passing flurries

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and quiet weather returns to round off the work week. Patchy snow flurries are possible through the morning commute timeframe as a weak upper level disturbance crosses over. Travel is not expected to be impacted by any falling snow flurries. Daytime highs will be in the low 30s. Other than the stray snow flurries, widespread precip is not expected for your finally Friday. Winds will make it feel slightly colder again, blowing from the north around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold as we head into the weekend. It looks like we will see another chilly weekend for the Ohio Valley as our high temp will be in the lower 30s. Snow activity looks to arrive in the afternoon/evening and continue on into the early morning hours on Sunday. There is a slight chance we see a form of freezing rain/wintry mix, as models are hinting warmer air wedges into Central WV once again. Additional snow accumulation is expected. Blowing snow will be a possibility as winds are expected to be more noticeable.

SUNDAY: Snow activity should start to wrap up in the early morning hours. Cloudy skies and colder air funnels in as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in mid 20s. We could also see another cold Monday morning, with lows in the lower teens.

MONDAY: Cloudy with colder air in place. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Snow showers are also expected to make their way into the Ohio Valley in the late evening hours as yet another system swings in.

TUESDAY: The system rolling through in the beginning stages of the next work week looks to produce the most significant snow on Tuesday. Still too far out to say how much but models have been indicating another impactful snow. High temperatures will top off in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and more winter weather to talk about. As of now, we could see a system that brings more sleet/freezing rain to the area. We could see another very active weather pattern return to end the work week. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Widespread wintry mix is in the forecast as of now. We will have to see how this system develops as we progress into the next work week. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey