7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies with a blast of colder air across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures this morning just barely stayed above the freezing mark with not much wiggle room from there for daytime highs. We maxed out today in the upper 30s to low 40s with it feeling much colder with the overcast skies we were under for most of the day. There were a few pockets of clearing south of I 70 this afternoon and evening with dry air moving in. We will see an increase in cloud cover as we head into the late evening hours. Tonight, clouds will return with temperatures likely dipping below the freezing mark. It will be a chilly start to the morning.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies reign supreme with our next weather system moving into the region through the afternoon and evening hours. The center of low pressure will move in after lunchtime, bringing with it rain showers. Temperatures will stay warm enough to keep all precip as rain, but it will be a cold rain thanks to afternoon temps in the mid to low 40s. We could see more in the way of snow flurries off into the Eastern Panhandle of WV and through the ridges of PA. Overnight lows into Wednesday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with temperatures staying below average thanks to a very cold column of air staying in the region. We will max out thermometers in the upper 30s to low 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated flurries across the region that will not lead to any form of accumulation.

THURSDAY: Colder air will reign supreme with a better chance for snow flurries through the morning hours. This will not lead to any major accumulations, if anything a coating on the cars and high grassy areas. Temperature wise, we will stay in the mid to upper 30s. Winds could also be a bit breezy, meaning there could be a wind chill factor to account for.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with colder air likely being the major talking point. Temperature will likely range in the mid to low 30s. It will be cold if you have any Friday night football left for the area. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the lower 20s to upper teens.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds early but colder as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs will sit below the freezing mark. Stay bundled up if you have any outdoor activities to attend.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will return to the forecast with broad high pressure overhead, but this will not help out the thermometers at all. We will trend colder than average once again with temps in the mid to low 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny once again with temperatures staying colder than average, maxing out in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure will likely stay in control through early next week.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey