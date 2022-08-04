7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine was around at times for the beginning half of the day with more clouds in the skies for the afternoon and evening. A few pockets of rain fired up before lunch for areas north of I 70. A few heavier bands of rain started to form in the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for this evening. The keyword being scattered in nature. Although it got cloudy, we still had another hot day. We reached daytime highs in the upper 80s with a few spots in the low 90s. The rain quickly cooled off most of the area, but it remains muggy and sticky with very high dew point temperatures. Winds will stay calm for the rest of this evening. Tonight, scattered showers and storms will continue on across the board, not everyone will see this batch of rain. More widespread action is likely for our area on Friday. Overnight lows will be down in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain in the forecast. Precip is likely to be around for the morning and afternoon hours. There will likely be some heavier pockets of rain with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Just keep an umbrella with you as you head out the door. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds could become a bit more prominent later in the day.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some scattered showers thanks to an active upper air pattern. The best timeframe for rain will be in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with another dose of rain in the forecast. Daytime highs stay in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air in the Ohio Valley. We could see a few scattered showers thanks to a cold front advancing through. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Grey and cloudy with chances for rain. Daytime highs sit in the lower 80s to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy for mid-week with cooler air likely. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds with filtered sunshine. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey