7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies and gloomy weather will be the trend for the future (at least over the next 7 days). Breakout the solar lamps to find a source of light because the sun will be trapped behind dense cloud cover for the rest of the week and into the weekend. If there is a small win that we can find in the weather department, is that we will trend warmer than average for most days. Temperatures maxed out earlier today in the lower 60s with cooler air funneling in through the afternoon and evening today. We will see those temperatures on the decline for the rest of the evening. No real threat for rain is expected in the near term. Tonight, grey skies will stay overhead with seasonable overnight lows possible. We will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with slightly above average temperatures staying in the forecast. We will max in the upper 40s. Near all of the day will trend dry, but there is a chance for a few spotty showers to move in towards the end of the day. Rain will return for our Friday.

FRIDAY: Grey and cloudy with rain showers likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s. Winds could be somewhat a factor through the day, but not anything of concern.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with near seasonable temperatures back in the forecast. We will max out in the mid-40s. Broad high pressure will keep the region dry, but clouds will stay overhead. A stray sprinkle is possible.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the mid to low 40s. A stray shower or two is possible.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the area. A stay shower or two is possible, but nothing widespread. Temperatures will max out in the lower 40s. Winds will start to increase as we head into the evening hours.

TUESDAY: Rain showers return with an uptick in winds. Our next weather system will return breezy winds to the Ohio Valley and widespread rain showers. Temperatures return to the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: We will continue the theme with off/on rain showers for the morning hours of Wednesday. A stray pocket of mist is not out of the realm of possibility for the afternoon. The slow-moving system will finally push out towards the evening hours. Daytime highs will be closer to the upper 40s. Winds will be a factor as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey