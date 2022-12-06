7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A shift in tide with dreary skies back across the Ohio Valley today. Temperatures were mild to start with morning readings in the mid to low 40s. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 50s. Winds were not much of a factor, but we did deal with hit or miss pockets of light rain across the board through the morning and afternoon hours. It was not anything widespread, just pockets of drizzle that made for some reduced visibility in some spots. The threat for scattered mist will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, pockets of drizzle/mist will stick around with temperatures on the rise after midnight. We will likely reach the 50-degree mark around midnight then increase from there. We will not see much in terms of breaks in sky coverage for the day tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: We will continue the theme with off/on rain showers for the morning hours of Wednesday. A stray pocket of mist is not out of the realm of possibility for the afternoon. The slow-moving system will finally push out towards the evening hours. Daytime highs will be closer to the upper 50s. Winds will not be a factor as well.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with above average temperatures staying in the forecast. We will max around 50 degrees, with temperatures expected to fall through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a chance for spotty showers to move in towards the end of the day.

FRIDAY: Grey and cloudy with rain showers likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s. Winds could be somewhat a factor through the day.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with near seasonable temperatures back in the forecast. We will max out in the mid-40s. Broad high pressure will keep the region dry, but clouds will stay overhead.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the mid to low 40s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers, primarily in the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers return with an uptick in winds. Our next weather system will return breezy winds to the Ohio Valley and widespread rain showers. Temperatures return to the low 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey