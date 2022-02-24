7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few scattered snowflakes were around the area early on this morning with not much in the way of accumulation. It was a colder start to the morning as low temps dipped down in the mid 20s. We have since warmed up towards the upper 30s with not much sunshine today. A pocket of sun did develop for areas north of I 70. As we continue into the afternoon, the clouds became more prominent again and the winds slightly increased. Rain showers will start to move in between 5-9 PM with pockets of steady and heavy rain expected to move in later tonight. Localized flooding is a possibility, but it should not turn into anything widespread. Poor drainage areas and the regions that typically see problems with excessive rain. Rain totals into Friday morning will be around an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Tonight, the rain will likely continue on for the region. Areas closer to US 22 could mix in some pockets of light freezing rain, but surface temps should stay warm enough for little in the way of slick spots. Still, be careful as you head out tomorrow morning. Temps will drop down to the mid 30s then increase into the morning commute.

FRIDAY: Rain activity will likely wrap-up by the mid-morning hours. Rain totals into the morning will be around an inch with locally higher amounts possible. There could be a few stray pockets of mixed precip north of I 70, but most of the region will stay as rain. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees with colder air and dropping temperatures funneling in later in the day. Afternoon temps will be in the lower 30s. Winds will likely be breezy at times with gusts of 30 mph possible. A quiet, yet colder pattern lingers around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay closer to the mid 30s. At least we are expected to see a return of some sunshine for now. Hopefully that trend can stick around for a bit longer.

SUNDAY: More rays of sun compared to clouds in the area with temperatures returning to the lower 40s. Winds could make it feel slightly colder. A stray pocket of rain showers could move in late in the day, with most of the I 70 corridor staying dry.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy is the trend for right now. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s again.

TUESDAY: MARCH starts off with mostly cloudy skies with mild air returning. We will max out thermometers in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the midpoint of the new work-week. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and dry as the quiet stretch of weather continuing. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey