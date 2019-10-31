Halloween brings rain and wind

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Cloudy with periods of heavy rain and high winds, Highs 65-69.
TONIGHT: Sprinkles or flurries and still very windy, Lows 35-38.
FRIDAY: Partial clearing in afternoon, sharply colder, Highs 47-50.
SATURDAY: Cool feel with sunshine returning, Highs 48-51.
SUNDAY: Chilly day with sun and cloud mix, dry, Highs 44-47.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer, Highs 54-56.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stray sprinkle possible, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers, partly sunny, Highs 50-53.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman