Hard freeze Saturday morning

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: The best way to describe today is that it will be a transition day. The colder air mass will linger around into the afternoon, but we will start to gradually warm up as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, but the sunshine will return and start to peak out more as high pressure builds in. One weather variable we cannot shake off just yet are the winds. They will still blow from the northwest today around 10-15 mph and gusting upwards of 25 mph. There will be a wind shift tonight that blows from the south, meaning warmer air will start to lift into the region. Today's conditions will preview how the weekend looks, but with warmer air in place. As we head into the overnight, we will stay with clear skies and colder air in place. Expect overnight into tomorrow morning temps to be in the mid 20s.