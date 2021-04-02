Hard freeze Saturday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 22-26.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 51-55.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 65-69.

TUESDAY: More clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 70-74.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 61-65.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

