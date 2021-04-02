Hard freeze Saturday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty cold, Lows 22-26.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 51-55.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer, Highs 61-65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 65-69.
TUESDAY: More clouds with a few showers, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon thunder, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 61-65.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker