Heat Advisory 1 to 8 pm Thursday

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: Chance for rain returns! Well a scattered chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon agian. Highs around 86-88.THURSDAY: No let down in site in terms of these high temperatures. Highs between 89-91.FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.SATURDAY: Talking point is there is some unsettled weather looking ahead into the weekend. There is a chance for some storms and some might be severe. Highs around 86-88.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a small chance of a lingering shower. Highs around 84-86.MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek. Highs around 83-85.--WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey