Heat Advisory 1 to 8 pm Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 66-70.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunder, Highs 90-92.
FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few passing showers, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker