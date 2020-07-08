Heat Advisory 1 to 8 pm Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 66-70.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunder, Highs 90-92.

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few passing showers, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter