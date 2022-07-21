(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Mostly sunny with high heat and humidity in the forecast again. A few clouds could be around in the morning but it will generally be a sunny day. High temperatures of 85 degrees will feel like its closer to 90 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees, feeling like the mid-90s. It will be *slightly* less humid but not by much. Still a very humid day.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees, feeling like the mid-90s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for rain showers through the day. A few storms could pop back into the forecast this evening as well. High of 91 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with likely showers. High of 83 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few possible showers. High of 82 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 85 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler