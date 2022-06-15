(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Hot and humid is the story for the day. We are holding onto a high temperature of 92 degrees with high humidity. This is going to allow heat index values to creep over 100 degrees. That has prompted the NWS to issue a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning for our entire area until 9pm tonight. Generally, make sure you stay hydrated and stay inside when possible. There could be a few spotty showers in the morning and afternoon, but the day will generally be without rain, and with some sunshine back in the forecast.

Thursday: A chance for some showers in the morning and then more likely as we get into Friday evening. There will likely be some storms associated as this moves through due to a cold front passing through the region. Luckily, that same cold front will dramatically change the weather soon. Still hot with a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: Mostly clear, high of 83. There could be a stray shower in the morning but we are expecting almost nothing.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 74.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy, high of 75.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 80.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 87.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler