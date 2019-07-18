Heat and humidity ramps up today

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog/clouds, then some sunshine, turning hotter/humid, Highs 87-90.

TONIGHT: Dry with patchy clouds, warm and sticky, Lows 73-75.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, heat and humidity pick up more, Highs 91-94.

SATURDAY: More sunshine with clouds, heat index values: 105°, Highs 93-95.

SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 89-92.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.

TUESDAY: Drying out with sun, much more pleasant, Highs 77-80.

WEDNESDAY: Still nice feel with partly sunny skies, Highs 79-81.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman