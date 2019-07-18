Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Heat and humidity ramps up today

Weather

Excessive heat watch goes into effect Friday

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog/clouds, then some sunshine, turning hotter/humid, Highs 87-90.
TONIGHT: Dry with patchy clouds, warm and sticky, Lows 73-75.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, heat and humidity pick up more, Highs 91-94.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with clouds, heat index values: 105°, Highs 93-95.
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 89-92.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Drying out with sun, much more pleasant, Highs 77-80.
WEDNESDAY: Still nice feel with partly sunny skies, Highs 79-81.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter