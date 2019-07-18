Heat and humidity ramps up today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: AM fog/clouds, then some sunshine, turning hotter/humid, Highs 87-90.
TONIGHT: Dry with patchy clouds, warm and sticky, Lows 73-75.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, heat and humidity pick up more, Highs 91-94.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with clouds, heat index values: 105°, Highs 93-95.
SUNDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 89-92.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Drying out with sun, much more pleasant, Highs 77-80.
WEDNESDAY: Still nice feel with partly sunny skies, Highs 79-81.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman