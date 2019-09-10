Heat and humidity rise today

Weather

Cool start with more sunshine ahead

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny and turning much warmer again, Highs 86-89.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and warm, Lows 67-69.
WEDNESDAY: Hot, increasing clouds with showers and thunder, Highs 87-90.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.
SATURDAY: Stray leftover AM shower then some sunshine, Highs near 80-83.
SUNDAY: Not as hot, drier with sunshine too, Highs 80-83.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Emily's Tuesday forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emily's Tuesday forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter