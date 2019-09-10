Heat and humidity rise today

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Clouds remain with some sun, dry and warm, Highs 77-80.TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear with calmer winds, Lows 58-60.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and trending much warmer again, Highs 84-87.WEDNESDAY: Hot with increasing clouds with showers and thunder, Highs 87-90.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.FRIDAY: Partly sunny with few afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-86.SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, showers/thunder in afternoon, Highs near 80-83.SUNDAY: Not as hot, drier with sunshine too, Highs 80-82.