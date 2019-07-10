Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Heat and humidity soar Wednesday

Weather

Mainly dry with some sunshine today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun/cloud mix with stray PM showers, hot and humid, Highs 87-90.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with isolated shower, warm, Lows 70-73.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 84-86.
FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, dry, less hot and humid, Highs 81-83.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies and staying dry, very warm, Highs 85-88.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, dry with heat/humidity ramping up, Highs 84-87.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms developing, Highs 84-87.
TUESDAY: Several clouds with few showers, Highs 85-88.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter