Heat is getting kicked on for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: We are expected to see unseasonably temperatures for the next few days thanks to ridging in the upper levels of the Northeastern United States. This is allowing winds from the south to bring in warm air from the tropics and make for some hot weather throughout the Ohio Valley. We will be 10-15 degrees above average. Clouds are expected to clear out as we continue on through the morning with mostly sunny skies being seen this morning and onward. Expected highs around 89-91.

WEDNESDAY: The unseasonable warm weather will continue for another day with highs around 88-90. Mostly sunny skies are expected again.

THURSDAY: High heat will linger one more day. Expected highs around 87-89.

FRIDAY: We will begin to return closer to average temperatures as we approach the weekend. Highs around 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as well as a threat for rain showers returning to the area in the afternoon. Highs around 81-83.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a dreary day is expected because there is a threat for rain showers and possible storms throughout the day. Highs around 77-79.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and closer to average highs around 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey