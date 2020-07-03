Heat keeps ramping up as we head into the holiday weekend

7-Day Forecast
TODAY: Heat and humidity contine to reign in on the Upper Ohio Valley. Highs between 89-91.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: Grilling outside tomorrow? Remember the sunscreen and to keep hydrated because it will be hot. Temps will be around 89-91. May be muggy outside as well.
SUNDAY: Hot air stays in place again. Highs around 88-90.
MONDAY: No let down in site in terms of these high temperatures. Highs between 91-93.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and clear. Highs around 90-92.
WEDNESDAY: Our next chance for rain, YEAH!!! Highs around 88-90 with a 40% chance of P.M. rain.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a small chance for P.M. showers. Highs around 88-90.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey