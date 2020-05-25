Heat turns up this Memorial Day

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Summer-like feel with sun/cloud mix and very warm, Highs 85-87.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and still very mild, Lows 65-67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, mainly dry and warmer still, Highs 85-88.
WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues, only stray pop-up shower, Highs 84-87.
THURSDAY: Some sun, then afternoon showers/thunderstorm, Highs 81-84.
FRIDAY: Not as warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Drying out with more seasonable temperatures, Highs near 75.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, Highs 72-75.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman