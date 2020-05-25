Heat turns up this Memorial Day

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Summer-like feel with sun/cloud mix and very warm, Highs 85-87.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and still very mild, Lows 65-67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, mainly dry and warmer still, Highs 85-88.

WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues, only stray pop-up shower, Highs 84-87.

THURSDAY: Some sun, then afternoon showers/thunderstorm, Highs 81-84.

FRIDAY: Not as warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Drying out with more seasonable temperatures, Highs near 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, Highs 72-75.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman