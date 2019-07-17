Heat wave starts Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rain showers ending, Lows near 70.
THURSDAY: Early morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs 86-90.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 91-95.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 92-96.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker