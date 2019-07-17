Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Heat wave starts Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rain showers ending, Lows near 70.

THURSDAY: Early morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 91-95.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 92-96.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter