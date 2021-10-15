Heavier pockets of rain develop early Saturday morning

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: An increase in cloud coverage is starting to move into the Ohio Valley, ahead of a strong cold front that will bring widespread, soaking rain to the region. It will also revert temps back down to the seasonable levels. Some pockets of the Ohio Valley could see gusty winds ahead of the front. Rain showers are expected to start later this evening and into early Saturday morning. Most of the football games will remain dry and rain-free tonight. Overnight temperatures will be our high temperature for Saturday. As the rain becomes more widespread and the cold front pushes through, temps will drop later Saturday morning. Values will range in the low 60s, but we will wake up to temperatures in the mid 50s during the AM hours.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain is likely as we head into the morning hours of Saturday. Some pockets could sustain heavy rainfall rates, with flash flooding a slight concern. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as the cold front finally pushes through. Afternoon temperatures will range in the 50s. Closer to dinnertime is when the rain will start to wrap up and clear out of the area. It will be a cool, crisp start to Sunday with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds return to the area by the time we head into the end of the weekend. A few showers or isolated sprinkles are possible early in the day, but most of the area will stay dry. Sky coverage will start to improve after a rain filled Saturday with temperatures maxing out in the lower 60s. Finally Fall flannel weather again.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice for the start of the work-week as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures max out in the lower 60s. It will have the Fall-feel that everyone has been searching for.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable for your Tuesday. Thermometers will hover in the upper 60s. Enjoy the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as we approach mid-week. Temps will be back in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely come Thursday. An upper level system is expected to move through, bringing our next dose of rain. Afternoon temps will be in the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to end the week with some scattered showers. High temperatures only reach the low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey