(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: Rain starting in the morning around 9-11am and picking up even more in the afternoon/evening. We are expecting 1-1.5 inches of rain but it is possible that some receive more. Flooding is a concern with this system as the ground is already saturated from snow melt and lots on rainfall on top of that. This paired with windy conditions and gusts up to 40-50mph mean we could see power outages. High of 60 degrees.

Friday: Starting off cloudy with some flurries in the morning and then clearing through the day. High of 32 and still breezy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 31.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 50.

Monday: Starting off with some sun and clouds building in through the day. High of 59.

Tuesday: Rain showers are likely once again with a high of 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some leftover showers. High of 52.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler